2 hospitalized after SUV plows into building

MINNEAPOLIS - Two people are hospitalized after an SUV plowed into a smoke shop near Lake Street and Minnehaha Avenue overnight.

The driver took out several street signs and trees as well, before coming to rest on the sidewalk.

Minneapolis police say at least two people were transported to HCMC. Their condition is unknown.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

