COON RAPIDS, Minn. - Police say two people suffered head injuries early Sunday in a large fight outside the AMC Theatre in Coon Rapids.

Officers were called to the movie theater around 2 a.m. because about 30 people were in the parking lot fighting.

Police say one person was arrested.

Officers did not say how badly injured the two people were and what caused the fight.

