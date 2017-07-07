2 injured in Faribault SUV, train crash

Police say two people were airlifted to local hospitals after an SUV crashed into a train in Faribault Friday morning. (Photo: KARE 11)

FARIBAULT, Minn. - Police say two people were airlifted to local hospitals after an SUV crashed into a train in Faribault Friday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m., officers were called to the 1400-block of 2nd Avenue NW near Faribault Woolen Mills. Police believe the 46-year-old driver of the SUV was traveling southbound on 2nd Ave. NW when they hit a train boxcar backing across the road.

A 26-year-old railroad employee on board the train, as well as the driver of the SUV, suffered injuries. Police do not know the extent of their injuries at this time.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

