2 injured in head-on ATV crash in Stearns Co.

MELROSE, Minn. - Two men were involved in a head on ATV crash in Melrose early Saturday morning. Anthony and Tyler Rvermann were both on ATVs across from their home early Saturday morning driving towards each other. They came around a partially blind curve on the trail and collided.

They were both thrown from their ATVs. Stearns County Sheriff, Melrose Police responded to the crash. Tyler Revermann was airlifted by Life Link Helicopter to the the St. Cloud Hospital and is listed in critical condition. Anthony Revermann was taken to Melrose Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Neither of the men was wearing a helmet when they crashed.

The crash remains under investigation by the Stearns County Sheriff's Department.

