2 injured in Minneapolis shooting, no arrests

MINNEAPOLIS - Two people are injured after a shooting Wednesday evening in downtown Minneapolis.

Police were called to a disturbance on the 1500 block of Park Avenue South at about 6:45 p.m. While they were responding, they received another call saying someone had been shot.

They were unable to locate a victim, but officers discovered that two people had arrived at Hennepin County Medical Center with gunshot wounds. Police say a man was shot in the stomach and is listed in critical condition, and a woman suffered a non-life-threatening wound to her arm.

Police planned to canvas the neighborhood Wednesday night and Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 612-692-8477 (TIPS) or text their tip to 847411 by entering MPD, a space, and then the information.

