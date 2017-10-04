2 injured in S. Mpls. shooting

Police say they responded to a report of gunfire in the 200 block of Lake Street West at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2017. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Two people are in the hospital after being shot in South Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a report of gunfire in the 200 block of Lake Street West at approximately 3:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a grazed bullet to the head. A woman also was shot in the ankle. Both victims are being treated at Hennepin County Medical Center for what police say are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made. Police say a portion of the shooting was captured on surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the MPD TIP Line at 612-692-TIPS (8477).

