2 injured in Wis. crash due to heavy fog

Fog file photo (Photo: Thinkstock)

ELLSWORTH, Wis. - Two people were injured in a crash early Monday morning that authorities are blaming on the heavy fog.

The two-vehicle accident happened at 6 a.m. at Highway 63 and Highway 29 in Gilman Township. Authorities say A 2014 Jeep traveling north on Hwy. 63 struck a 2006 Ford 500 that was heading east on Hwy. 29. Investigators say the Ford failed to yield to the Jeep when it entered the intersection.

Both drivers were transported to the River Falls Hospital with unknown injuries.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office reports fog was a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

