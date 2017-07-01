2 killed in head-on collision with semi

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. - Two people were killed when their car collided head-on with a semi just east of Redwood Falls on Friday.

The crash happened on Highway 71 in Paxton Township at about 2:52 p.m. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Pontiac Grand Prix was headed west when it crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a semi that was headed east.

The Pontiac driver, 38-year-old Justin Michael Ahrens of Morton, and his passenger, 25-year-old Brittany Renae Olson of Redwood Falls, were both killed.

The truck driver, Colin James Grams, 46, of Bird Island, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The state patrol says Ahrens was not wearing a seat belt. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

