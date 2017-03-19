2 killed in St. Cloud crash on Saturday

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Missing Clayton County girls found safe
-
Man killed in shooting was live on Facebook
-
Meals on Wheels ride along
-
I-94 construction
-
Late evening weather forecast 3-18-17
-
St. Paul police fatally shoot man
-
Downtown Mpls Macy's says goodbye
-
Appeals court won't stop DAPL
-
Rescued from Castlewood Park
-
New Information On Tragic Snow Death
More Stories
-
Video shows alleged officer assaultMar 19, 2017, 10:05 p.m.
-
Cheerleaders blaze a path in adapted sportsMar 19, 2017, 9:25 p.m.
-
The truth about Meals on Wheels in Pres. Trump's budgetMar 19, 2017, 3:36 p.m.