2 killed in St. Cloud crash

St. Cloud crash. Credit: Derek Foster

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened in St. Cloud Saturday morning.

Troopers say a Dodge Caravan taxi was headed south on Highway 10 and stopped at the red light at St. Germain Street. A semi driven by a 61-year-old Owatonna man rear-ended the taxi, according to the state patrol.

The state patrol reports 22-year-old Emily LeTourneau of Big Lake, a passenger in the cab, and the van driver, 66-year-old Thomas L. Findlay, died from crash injuries. Another passenger in the taxi, 24-year-old Marche Price of New Hope, remains at the hospital in serious condition.

The accident happened at about 7:21 a.m. on Saturday. The state patrol isn't yet sure why the semi driver did not stop. Troopers don't believe alcohol or drugs were a factor, but they are still investigating the crash.

