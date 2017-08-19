2 people shot in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS - A shooting around bar closing time left two people wounded early Sunday morning in downtown Minneapolis.



Gunfire erupted just before 2 a.m. in the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue South. Police have released few details but say two adults suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.



At least one of the shooting victims was found in the parking lot of the Gay 90s. However, police say there is "no hate crime connection."

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available.

