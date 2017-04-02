MINNEAPOLIS - A woman is fighting for her life after being shot in the head early Sunday morning in Minneapolis.



Officers from the city's 4th precinct heard gunshots coming from the 2600 block of Golden Valley Road shortly before 1:30 Sunday morning.



When officers arrived they found a woman with a severe gunshot wound to her head and a man who had been stabbed in the stomach.



Police say a third victim later showed up at North Memorial Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his ankle. The female victim is currently in critical condition. Police say both men are expected to survive their injuries.



A man with a handgun was arrested at the scene and booked into the Hennepin County Jail. Another man was arrested a short time later after officers witnessed him fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.



Officers caught up with him in the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North in Robbinsdale. Police say the 21-year-old suspect was carrying a handgun when they arrested him.

Officers will be back at the scene later Sunday morning to interview additional witnesses in the neighborhood. Anyone with information is asked to call the Minneapolis Police Department.







© 2017 KARE-TV