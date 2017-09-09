2 stabbed, 1 arrested in Lake Elmo

The Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to the 200 block of Cimarron just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, on a report of a stabbing. (Photo: KARE 11)

LAKE ELMO, Minn. - Two people were hospitalized after a stabbing in Lake Elmo Friday night.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to the 200 block of Cimarron just after 9:30 p.m., on a report of a man with a cut to his leg. While on their way, they received information that a stabbing had occurred.

When officers arrived, they found two male stabbing victims. They were both brought to Regions Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office says one man was taken into custody. No other suspects are being sought.

© 2017 KARE-TV