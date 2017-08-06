KARE
Close

2 teens hurt in north Mpls. shooting

KARE 10:08 AM. CDT August 06, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - Police are investigating a shooting in north Minneapolis that left two teenagers injured.

According to MPD spokesman Corey Schmidt, officers responded to the 3400 block of Fremont Avenue North around 11:10 p.m. Saturday, where they found a 17-year-old male shot in the stomach.

Another victim, 18, suffered gunshot wound to his hands.

Police say no arrests have been made and they do not have any suspect information.

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories