2 teens hurt in north Mpls. shooting

MINNEAPOLIS - Police are investigating a shooting in north Minneapolis that left two teenagers injured.

According to MPD spokesman Corey Schmidt, officers responded to the 3400 block of Fremont Avenue North around 11:10 p.m. Saturday, where they found a 17-year-old male shot in the stomach.

Another victim, 18, suffered gunshot wound to his hands.

Police say no arrests have been made and they do not have any suspect information.

