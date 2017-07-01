2 women run over by car at Taylors Falls restaurant

TAYLORS FALLS, Minn. - Two Minneapolis women suffered serious injuries after being run over by a car at a popular restaurant in Taylors Falls on Saturday.



The accident happened just after 2 p.m. at The Drive-In Restaurant at 572 Bench Street. Authorities say a car backed into a group of people sitting at a picnic table, pinning a 36-year-old and 52-year-old under the vehicle. One of the victims was also submerged under water in a stream that runs through the area.



Both women were airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with serious injuries. There was no update on their conditions as of late Saturday night.



Carly Peterson, who works at The Drive-In and witnessed the aftermath of the crash, says it appeared the woman driving the car pushed the wrong pedal when backing up to leave the restaurant.



"People yelled stop, stop! She was kind of an older woman and I think what happened is panic kind of set in and instead of hitting the brakes she accidentally slammed on the gas," says Peterson. Witnesses jumped into action to help both women until emergency crews arrived.

The accident remains under investigation by the Chisago County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

