Boy, 2, abducted in Mpls. found safe, suspect in custody

The mother of the child was stabbed in the leg before the non-custodial father took the toddler and fled the scene. (Photo: Paul Rovelstad, KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - A 2-year-old boy has been found safe and his father is in custody after an Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning.

The Amber Alert was initially sent out around 8 a.m. after authorities said the ex-boyfriend and non-custodial father of the child allegedly stabbed the boy's mother in the leg and fled the scene with the toddler.

That Amber Alert was canceled around 9 a.m., after police reported the child was found safe. Authorities announced around 9:10 a.m. that the suspect was in custody.

Two men were being sought at the time the alert was issued -- the father and another man. Police said that second man was armed with a gun. No word yet if that man is in custody, as well.

Few details were available at the time of the alert but Minneapolis Police spokesperson Sgt. Catherine Michal said police responded to a domestic related call on the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue South around 6 a.m.

The mother of the child suffered a non-life threatening stab wound and is expected to be OK.

The 2-year-old child was found at East 32nd Street and Clinton Avenue. (Photo: Melissa Colorado, KARE)

Authorities say the child was found at East 32nd Street and Clinton Avenue South in Minneapolis, a short drive from where the child was taken.

The grandfather of the child said his son dropped the boy off at his house on Clinton then took off. He told reporters the child was never in danger.

