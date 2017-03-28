2-year-old abducted in Mpls. found safe

MINNEAPOLIS - A 2-year-old boy has been found safe and his father is in custody after an Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning.

The Amber Alert was initially sent out around 8 a.m. after authorities said the ex-boyfriend and non-custodial father of the child allegedly stabbed the boy's mother and fled the scene with the toddler.

That Amber Alert was canceled around 9 a.m., after police reported the child was found safe. Authorities announced around 9:10 a.m. that the suspect was in custody.

Two men were being sought at the time the alert was issued -- the father and another man. Police said that second man was armed with a gun.

Few details were available at the time of the alert but Minneapolis Police spokesperson Sgt. Catherine Michal said police responded to a domestic related call on the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue South around 6 a.m.

The mother of the child suffered a non-life threatening stab wound and is expected to be OK.

