200 trees to come down in Afton starting Monday

AFTON, Minn. -- Beginning Monday, crews will to tear down hundreds of trees in Afton to make way for a road project.

But some residents and business owners are concerned with the look of the city as about 200 trees will be taken down.

It's part of a $20 million project to widen a section of the road, St. Croix Trail, which runs through the city's downtown, and replace sewer systems to prevent further pollution to the St. Croix River. The city is also working to improve its levee to prevent future flooding.

Some people KARE 11 spoke to said they were worried about how the city will look. Others say they understand why the road work needs to be done, but are worried about their businesses and access this summer for visitors.

"We’re doing everything we can to accommodate them.The city has worked very hard against the county’s cutting of many of those trees," said Mayor Richard Bend.

Bend said state requirements mean the road needs to be widened, and that's why many trees will be cut down.

At the same time, the city is trying to improve its levee to prevent future flooding and pollution to the St. Croix River, so sewer lines will be replaced. Bend said the project is overdue.

"It’s a good thing for the environment, it’s a good thing for residents," said Bend.

If the assessment is adopted by the city, taxpayers would split the bill of $2 million for the project.

