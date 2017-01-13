2017 Minnesota Sportsmen's Boat, Camping and RV Show

ST. PAUL--Looking to do some season skipping with a look ahead to this spring and summer? The 47th Annual Minnesota Sportsmen's Show has returned to Saint Paul RiverCentre for a 3 day run this weekend, January 12-15.

The show is the Twin Cities first place to see what's new in outdoor products geared for summer fun. Boats, RVs, rods, reels, wonderful resorts, campgrounds, fun features, and outdoor experts.

Additional show details can be found at www.stpaulsportshow.com.

(© 2017 KARE)