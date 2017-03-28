2019 Minneapolis Final Four coming into focus this weekend

Minneapolis is gearing up for the 2019 Final Four. (Photo: Craig Norkus, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - With the Final Four teams now set for Phoenix, a different kind of team set up for a photo outside US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

The dozens of people representing public safety, the stadium and other entities are major players in the Final Four coming to Minneapolis in 2019 and now several of them are gearing up for a trip to Phoenix to continue a detailed planning process.

"We're going to be focusing quite a bit on the public safety piece because public safety is number one," said Kate Mortenson, CEO of the Minneapolis Final Four Planning Committee.

Inside the newly opened Minneapolis Final Four office, marketing goals and volunteer plans don't fill a bracket. They fill a wall, and they are just some of the priorities the committee hopes to tackle in the coming months.

"We ran out of room before we got to 2019," Mortenson said, referencing the large "planning wall" in the office. "We're going to have to start over again on the right side."

With the Minneapolis Final Four still more than two years away, the committee will still have plenty of challenges long after they return from Arizona. Later this year the Minneapolis Final Four logo will be finalized and planning will begin for the court and seating, which will add at least 10,000 seats to US Bank Stadium.

"So that takes attendance for the games up to about 75,000," Mortenson said.

Even the US Bank Stadium windows and clear roof panels will present a challenge for organizers, who will be looking for ways to keep much of the natural light out in order to comply with NCAA regulations.

"For a Final Four you're going to have to take the light down to provide players, whether they're playing at 5 or 8 p.m. at night, with equal playing conditions," Mortenson said.

Though the design and technology has yet to be determined, fans shouldn't expect to be staring at plain black curtains. The committee has something else in mind.

"A ground-to-top-of-building graphic that would celebrate players or the four teams or the branding on Final Four," Mortenson said.

And once all the plans are finalized and 2019 comes, don't expect the city to stop with one.

"We could absolutely host a Final Four every five to seven years," Mortenson said. "And we feel we're up to the challenge of delivering not just one, but many Final Fours for benefit of the region."



