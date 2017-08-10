25 years: Some of Mall of America's most notable visitors

BLOOMINGTON, MN - JULY 19: Actor Zac Efron promotes his new film "Charlie St. Cloud" at the Best Buy Rotunda at Mall of America on July 19, 2010 in Bloomington, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Zac Efron (Photo: Adam Bettcher, 2010 Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - When you're hailed as the mall of an entire nation, you're bound to attract some notable visitors -- especially over more than two decades.

As the Mall of America celebrates its 25th birthday, we're looking back on some of the biggest celebs, hottest bands and more that have come through its doors. Some made appearances before they made it big -- others went incognito at the height of their stardom.

Arnold Schwarzenegger signing autographs in the Rotunda! #mallofamerica A post shared by Mall of America (@mallofamerica) on Oct 4, 2012 at 4:46pm PDT

According to the Mall of America blog, everyone from Michael Jackson to Alice Cooper to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Angelina Jolie have roamed the mega mall's hallways. And of course the musical performances are almost too many to count. The boy band parade alone has caused quite a stir for the mall -- from the massive crowds for the Backstreet Boys to the infamous water balloon incident that cut N*Sync's performance short, just about every scream-inducing pop band has their memory.

Here are a few more notable guests from over the years ...

Mariah Carey

BLOOMINGTON, MN - DECEMBER 11: Singer Mariah Carey performs songs from her new album "Charmbracelet" live on NBC's "Today" show at the Mall of America December 11, 2002 in Bloomington, Minnesota. (Photo by Mark Erickson/Getty Images) (Photo: Mark Erickson, 2002 Getty Images)

The Olson Twins

Nick Carter

BLOOMINGTON, MN - OCTOBER 31: Singer Nick Carter greets more than 10,000 fans at Mall of America for an in-store appearance to promote his latest CD, "Now Or Never" on October 31, 2002 in Bloomington, Minnesota. (Photo by Bill Alkofer/Getty Images) (Photo: Bill Alkofer, 2002 Getty Images)

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Raise a brow to this rocking #flashbackfriday 16 years ago to Jan. 8, 2000 when Dwayne "@therock" Johnson was here to meet thousands of fans in the Rotunda! A post shared by Mall of America (@mallofamerica) on Jan 8, 2016 at 2:28pm PST

Jennifer Lawrence

As part of the media tour to promote the very first Hunger Games movie, newcomer Jennifer Lawrence appeared with cast members at the Mall of America back in 2012.

Kevin James

MINNEAPOLIS - JANUARY 12: Kevin James waves to the crowd from atop a Segway during an appearance at the Mall of America to promote his film "Paul Blart: Mall Cop", on January 12, 2009 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Cory Ryan/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Kevin James (Photo: Cory Ryan, 2009 Getty Images)

One Direction

Remember when we lived while we were young, back in 2012 with @onedirection? Bring back your best teenage memories with our 55425 blog + let us know your favorite boy band. #MOAturns25 #TBT A post shared by Mall of America (@mallofamerica) on Jun 15, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley shakes hands with a young fan as she signs copies of her new CD, 'To Whom it May Concern' at the Mall of America August 9, 2003 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Christina Aguilera

Let's throwback 17 years to the exact day when pop princess @xtina performed for fans at MOA 🎶 #tbt #welovethe90s A post shared by Mall of America (@mallofamerica) on Sep 15, 2016 at 7:54pm PDT

Sarah Palin

BLOOMINGTON, MN - JUNE 29: Todd Palin and Sarah Palin greet fans at the Best Buy Rotunda at Mall of America on June 29, 2011 in Bloomington, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) (Photo: Adam Bettcher, 2011 Getty Images)

The cast of Glee

Cast from the FOX TV show 'Glee' attend a meet-and-greet at the Mall of America on August 23, 2009 in Bloomington, Minnesota. (Photo: Marilyn Indahl, 2009 Getty Images)

Mandy Moore

You never know who you'll see here! 😉 #tbt to when @mandymooremm performed in 2001. #MOAturns25 A post shared by Mall of America (@mallofamerica) on Jun 22, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

Jason Segel

A huge thank you to Jason Segel for joining us tonight for a very special screening of his critically-acclaimed new film "The End of the Tour." A post shared by Mall of America (@mallofamerica) on Aug 6, 2015 at 7:43pm PDT

The Mall of America has a number of events planned for it's big 25th year celebration. For more information, click here. KARE 11 Sunrise will also be live to kick off the big day Friday.

