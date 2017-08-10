25 years: Some of Mall of America's most notable visitors

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - When you're hailed as the mall of an entire nation, you're bound to attract some notable visitors -- especially over more than two decades.
As the Mall of America celebrates its 25th birthday, we're looking back on some of the biggest celebs, hottest bands and more that have come through its doors. Some made appearances before they made it big -- others went incognito at the height of their stardom.
According to the Mall of America blog, everyone from Michael Jackson to Alice Cooper to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Angelina Jolie have roamed the mega mall's hallways. And of course the musical performances are almost too many to count. The boy band parade alone has caused quite a stir for the mall -- from the massive crowds for the Backstreet Boys to the infamous water balloon incident that cut N*Sync's performance short, just about every scream-inducing pop band has their memory.
Here are a few more notable guests from over the years ...
Mariah Carey
The Olson Twins
Nick Carter
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Jennifer Lawrence
Kevin James
One Direction
Lisa Marie Presley
Christina Aguilera
Sarah Palin
The cast of Glee
Mandy Moore
Jason Segel
The Mall of America has a number of events planned for it's big 25th year celebration. For more information, click here. KARE 11 Sunrise will also be live to kick off the big day Friday.
See more in our gallery.
