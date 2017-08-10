KARE
25 years: Some of Mall of America's most notable visitors

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 3:30 PM. CDT August 10, 2017

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - When you're hailed as the mall of an entire nation, you're bound to attract some notable visitors -- especially over more than two decades. 

As the Mall of America celebrates its 25th birthday, we're looking back on some of the biggest celebs, hottest bands and more that have come through its doors. Some made appearances before they made it big -- others went incognito at the height of their stardom. 

 

Arnold Schwarzenegger signing autographs in the Rotunda! #mallofamerica

According to the Mall of America blog, everyone from Michael Jackson to Alice Cooper to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Angelina Jolie have roamed the mega mall's hallways. And of course the musical performances are almost too many to count. The boy band parade alone has caused quite a stir for the mall -- from the massive crowds for the Backstreet Boys to the infamous water balloon incident that cut N*Sync's performance short, just about every scream-inducing pop band has their memory.

Here are a few more notable guests from over the years ... 

Mariah Carey

The Olson Twins

Nick Carter

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Jennifer Lawrence

Kevin James

One Direction

Lisa Marie Presley

Christina Aguilera

 

Let's throwback 17 years to the exact day when pop princess @xtina performed for fans at MOA 🎶 #tbt #welovethe90s

Sarah Palin

The cast of Glee

Mandy Moore

 

You never know who you'll see here! 😉 #tbt to when @mandymooremm performed in 2001. #MOAturns25

Jason Segel

The Mall of America has a number of events planned for it's big 25th year celebration. For more information, click here. KARE 11 Sunrise will also be live to kick off the big day Friday. 

See more in our gallery.

