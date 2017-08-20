2nd annual 'Central Honors Philando' preserves Castile's memory

The second annual Central Honors Philando benefit took place Sunday, Aug. 20, in memory of Philando Castile. (Photo: Adam Jukkola, KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Philando Castile's community got together Sunday to honor his memory and raise money for a scholarship in his name.

Castile was shot and killed by former St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop on July 6, 2016. In June of 2017, Yanez was found not guilty of manslaughter in the shooting.

The second annual Central Honors Philando benefit concert took place Sunday. Castile's high school classmates at St. Paul Central High School first organized the event in August of 2016 to celebrate his life and raise money for a scholarship in his memory. To date, over $80,000 has been raised.

The first Philando Castile Memorial Scholarship was awarded in May 2017 to Marques Watson-Taylor. It will be given out every year to a senior at Central High School.

The scholarship is managed by the nonprofit Saint Paul Central High School Foundation.

This year's benefit took place Sunday, Aug. 20, from 1 to 7 p.m., and included live music, food, prizes and activities for kids.

More information about Central Honors Philando is available on the group's website.

