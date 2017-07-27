3 children injured in crash on 35W at 694

A serious injury crash at northbound 35W, just before 694, involved two commercial vehicles and three passenger vehicles. (Photo: KARE)

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. - A serious injury crash sent three children to the hospital and shut down two lanes of Interstate 35W Thursday afternoon.

According to the State Patrol, two commercial vehicles and three passenger cars were involved in a crash on northbound 35W, just before the 694 exit in New Brighton around 12:19 p.m.

The State Patrol states the injuries suffered in the crash are serious but they do not know to what extent.

Three children, unknown ages, were sent to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance.

Northbound 35W was down to one lane for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene, bringing the early stages of rush hour traffic to a halt. The highway was expected to reopen all lanes around 3 p.m.

Serious Injury crash 35WN at 694. Troopers, EMS and Fire on scene. Avoid 35W N. — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) July 27, 2017

Alternative routes to avoid 35W N/694--Use Highway 36 to 35E. — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) July 27, 2017

35WN/694 Serious Injury: Three children taken to HCMC @HennepinMedical. More Info will be posted at https://t.co/RoQCQpLbyZ. Est 3pm open — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) July 27, 2017

