3 children injured in crash on I-35W at 694

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Music fest goes despite death of organizer
-
BTN11: Jacob's Journey
-
MN transgender soldier reacts to Pres. Trump's ban
-
Deadly ride accident at Ohio State Fair
-
Boy sends mom mind-blowing sign from heaven
-
Do I need to walk 10,000 steps every day?
-
How to flip a fixer-upper... and actually make a profit
-
Teddy Bridgewater addresses media in Mankato
-
Fmr. principal sentenced to 5 years for child porn
-
New travel warning for tourists visiting Mexican resorts
More Stories
-
Mpls. Armory to be Super Bowl nightclub venueJul 27, 2017, 5:28 p.m.
-
Hwy 243 bridge in Osceola closed for weekendJul 27, 2017, 4:56 p.m.
-
Anoka Co. Fair talks ride safety after Ohio tragedyJul 27, 2017, 4:42 p.m.