3 critically injured after man drives into business

Robert Allen Johnson (Photo: Sherburne County Jail)

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. - A Zimmerman man faces several charges after driving his SUV into a business. The crash injured five people, one of whom is not expected to survive.

Robert Allen Johnson, 63, is charged with four counts of Criminal Vehicular Operation and one count of Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol.

According to the criminal complaint, Johnson admitted to having at least two drinks at an American Legion before getting behind the wheel of his Chevy Tahoe on Sept. 11.

Johnson told investigators he was driving east on Fremont Street around 1 p.m. when his accelerator stuck. Witnesses say they saw Johnson's vehicle suddenly speed up, go over a curb and crash into Reliant Systems Inc. located at 12641 Fremont Avenue. Authorities located the vehicle 30-40 feet inside the building where employees were working.

According to the charges, an investigator pushed down and up on the Tahoe's accelerator and brake. Both appeared to be working properly. The investigator also located a mostly empty bottle of whiskey in the center console.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office identified the crash victims as 51-year-old Kim Ann Mills of Anoka, 47-year-old Heidi Jo Olerich of Zimmerman, 44-year-old Michael Wayne Milano of Zimmerman and 51-year-old Daniel Mark Elliott of Hamburg.

Authorities say Elliott was found with his head underneath the front driver's side tire. He was airlifted to the hospital, placed on life support and is not expected to survive.

Mills and Milano are also in critical condition. Mills is on life support suffering from internal injuries. Milano suffered several broken bones to his spine, ribs and face.

A fifth victim was taken to an area hospital, treated and released.

Johnson remains in jail pending an initial court appearance.

