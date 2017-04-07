3 dead, 1 injured in St. Paul shooting

St. Paul police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning that left three people dead, and a fourth person hospitalized with serious injuries. (Photo: Paul Rovelstad-KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - St. Paul police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning that left three people dead, and a fourth person hospitalized with serious injuries.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m., as police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment building on the 1600 block of English Street.

Officers found four victims with gunshot wounds. Three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the fourth gunshot victim was taken to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police tell KARE 11 an 18-month-old girl was reported to be taken from the scene, but was found a short time later, along with an adult male who was taken into custody for questioning. Investigators are trying to determine if that man had any role in the shooting.

Police spokesman Steve Linders says officers are processing more than one crime scene; however, they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies and identify the victims.

