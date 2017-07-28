3 from MN injured in seaplane accident near EAA

Authorities blocked off Streich Lane leading to the Experimental Aircraft Association's Seaplane base along State 45 in Oshkosh. (Photo: Nathaniel Shuda/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - Three people from Minnesota were injured, including two critically, in a seaplane accident near an aviation convention in Wisconsin.



Authorities say the three were taking off from Lake Winnebago near the Experimental Aircraft Association fly-in Thursday evening when the seaplane flipped over in choppy water just before 8 p.m. Thursday.



Winnebago County sheriff's officials say two people were trapped in the plane and the third was able to get out.

Oshkosh Fire Department and Coast Guard rescue boats were able to pull out the two people trapped in the wrecked plane. An emergency responder at the scene was also injured, said Winnebago County Sheriff's Lieutenant David Roth.

All four were taken to the hospital, one with burns. Two are in critical condition, Roth said.

The plane is a six-seat Lake Renegade amphibious plane fitted for both land and water, likely built between the mid-1980s and early 2000s, said EAA Director of Communications Dick Knapinski.

