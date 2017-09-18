3 in custody in Central High School incident

Stock image (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Three people were taken into custody after a fight inside Central High School led to an hour-plus lockdown in St. Paul. Authorities say an airsoft gun and two knives were found and recovered by officers.

St. Paul police officers are on scene investigating the fight after initial reports stated a gun was in the building. Authorities say the incident started around 10:15 a.m.

All students are safe and school is continuing as usual. An Airsoft BB gun and two knives were recovered. More details are coming. (2/2) https://t.co/z6RQKXYF8Y — Stpl Public Schools (@SPPS_News) September 18, 2017

Toya Steward Downey, interim communications director for St. Paul Public Schools, said the fight happened in the bathroom and the school was locked down for more than an hour.

Authorities say all students are safe and there is no threat to students. The lockdown was lifted around 11:36 a.m. and school "is continuing as usual," according to the district.

Lockdown at Central H.S. has been lifted. An Airsoft gun was recovered and three taken into custody. There is no threat to school community. — St. Paul Police PIO (@sppdPIO) September 18, 2017

© 2017 KARE-TV