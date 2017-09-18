KARE
3 in custody in Central High School incident

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 12:15 PM. CDT September 18, 2017

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Three people were taken into custody after a fight inside Central High School led to an hour-plus lockdown in St. Paul. Authorities say an airsoft gun and two knives were found and recovered by officers.

St. Paul police officers are on scene investigating the fight after initial reports stated a gun was in the building. Authorities say the incident started around 10:15 a.m.   

 

 

Toya Steward Downey, interim communications director for St. Paul Public Schools, said the fight happened in the bathroom and the school was locked down for more than an hour. 

Authorities say all students are safe and there is no threat to students. The lockdown was lifted around 11:36 a.m. and school "is continuing as usual," according to the district.

 

 

