3 injured in car vs. light rail accident

Courtesy: Saint Paul Fire Department

SAINT PAUL, Minn - Three people were injured when a car and a light rail train collided near University and Highway 280 Saturday night.

Saint Paul firefighters were called to the scene around 9:00 p.m. Officials say three people were injured. Firefighters had to extricate the driver of the car. Their status is unknown at this time.

Metro Transit says the Green Line trains had ceased operation between Stadium Village and Raymond Avenue due to the accident. Riders were asked to board rout 16 buses instead.

