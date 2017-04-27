3 injured in Mpls. fire

Three people were injured Thursday in a two-alarm fire on Washington Avenue North. (Photo: Matt Passolt, KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - Three people were injured in a two-alarm fire in Minneapolis, according to authorities.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said the structure fire started around 3 p.m. on the 2000 block of Washington Avenue North.

One victim was rescued from the second floor and transferred to paramedics. Their condition was not immediately known. The department tweeted about 20 minutes later that three victims total were evacuated, one was sent to an area hospital and the two others were assessed by paramedics. No firefigthers were injured.

Crews said the fire was found between the second and third floors, before being quickly knocked down.

By 3:35 p.m., the fire department said the fire was extinguished and under control.

Cliff N Norm's Bar, 2024 N. Washington Ave., is located on the first floor of the building. No word yet on damages.

Crews are still on scene.

3 victims evacuated from the building. One transported to an area hospital. 2 being assessed by paramedics. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) April 27, 2017

Structure Fire - Residential Apt Building. 2000 block of Washington Ave N. Fire found on 2nd and 3rd floors Lines laid Searches in progress — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) April 27, 2017

© 2017 KARE-TV