2 injured in NE Mpls. house fire

Flames were already leaping from the second floor windows when crews arrived at the home on the 2900 block of Taylor Street NE.

MINNEAPOLIS - Two people are being treated for injuries suffered during a house fire in northeast Minneapolis Thursday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched to an address on the 2900 block of Taylor Street Northeast around 6:40 a.m. on reports of a home on fire. When they arrived first responders found fire already jumping from windows on the second floor.

Minneapolis firefighters report three people were transported with injuries from the fire, which appears to have started on the second floor of a home on the 2900 block of Taylor Street NE.

Crews began an attack while other firefighters initiated an interior search. The Minneapolis Fire Department Twitter page says three victims were transported to the hospital, with reports at least one of them suffered serious burns.

Neighbors tell KARE 11 that the fire may have been intentionally set, but authorities have not yet confirmed those reports.

The bulk of the fire was knocked down and the situation mostly under control shortly after 7 a.m.

