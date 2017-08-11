3 injured in overnight shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS - Three men were injured in an early morning shooting in Minneapolis Saturday.



Police say it happened shortly before 3:00 a.m. in the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue South. That's where officers found three men who had been hit by gunfire.

Two of the victims received minor injuries. Police say the third victim was hit in the stomach, but is now in stable condition.

Police are still looking for the shooter at this time.

