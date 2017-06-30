3 people shot overnight in Uptown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS - Only a few blocks and a few minutes separated two late night shootings in Uptown Minneapolis early Saturday morning.

Minneapolis police were called to the corner of West 31st Street and Hennepin Avenue at 2:23 a.m. for a shots fired call. When officers arrived they found two men with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say one victim was shot four times in the leg. The other victim was shot once in the foot and another time in the arm pit.

Less than five minutes later officers at the scene heard gunshots coming from down the street. They found a woman who had been shot near the corner of Lagoon Avenue and Humboldt Avenue South.

Police say she is stable, but is currently in critical condition.

Investigators are trying to determine whether or not the two shootings are connected. They're still looking for a shooter at this time.

Police say the two male victims are not cooperating with their investigation. Officers are now interviewing witnesses who were in the area when the shots rang out.

