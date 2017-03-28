3 storm chasers killed in rural Texas collision

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

SPUR, Texas - Three storm chasers were killed when their vehicles collided at a rural intersection during severe West Texas storms.

Sgt. John Gonzalez of the Texas Department of Public Safety identified the storm chasers as 57-year-old Kelley Gene Williamson and 55-year-old Randall Delane Yarnall, both of Cassville, Missouri, and 25-year-old Corbin Lee Jaeger of Peoria, Arizona.



Gonzalez said a Chevrolet Suburban driven by Williamson ran a stop sign at the intersection and slammed into the Jeep driven by Yarnall with Jaeger as a passenger. Gonzalez said Yarnall and Jaeger were wearing seatbelts but Williamson was not. The three were all killed instantly.

Lt. Bryan Witt of the Texas Department of Public Safety says the accident happened near the town of Spur, about 55 miles southeast of Lubbock.

Tornadoes had been reported nearby at the time of the crash and heavy rain had been reported in the area, according to the National Weather Service.

