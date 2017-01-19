3 students struck getting on bus in Otsego

Three students are hospitalized after being struck by a pickup while getting on their bus Thursday morning in Otsego. (Photo: KARE)

OTSEGO, Minn. - Three students are hospitalized after being struck by a pickup while getting on their bus Thursday morning in Otsego.

Wright County Sheriff Joe Hagerty says the incident happened at 6:51 a.m. at the intersection of 78th Street NE and Parrish Ave NE in the City of Otsego. Deputies arrived on the scene to find three Rogers High School students had been struck by a vehicle while walking towards their bus. Witnesses tell investigators that the school bus was stopped with its stop arm out, and the driver of the pickup allegedly did not yield.

Sheriff Joe Hagerty says the driver of the pickup that struck the students has been detained for questioning. (Photo: KARE)

The victims were transported by ground ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. At this time the extent of their injuries are not known. The district released a statement to parents informing them of the situation.

At this time the injured students have been transported to the hospital and parents have been notified. District and building crisis teams are present at Rogers High School to provide ongoing support for students and staff. The incident is currently under investigation by the Wright County Sheriff's Department. It's been a difficult day for our Rogers High School community and our thoughts are with the students and their families. In times like these it is important to come together, lean on each other and show care and concern for one another.

Deputies detained the driver of the pickup for questioning.

RELATED: MN Department of Public Safety school bus safety resources

Sheriff Hagerty says this is an active investigation with officers still on the scene. KARE 11 will have new details as they become available.

(© 2017 KARE)