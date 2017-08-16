3M CEO quits Trump advisory council

3M CEO Inge Thulin (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - Adding to a growing list of others, the CEO of 3M announced Wednesday he is resigning from President Donald Trump's Manufacturing Advisory Council.

Inge Thulin, chairman of the board, president and CEO for 3M, said in a statement, "I joined the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative in January to advocate for policies that align with our values and encourage even stronger investment and job growth – in order to make the United States stronger, healthier and more prosperous for all people. After careful consideration, I believe the initiative is no longer an effective vehicle for 3M to advance these goals. As a result, today I am resigning from the Manufacturing Advisory Council."

Thulin is the sixth to drop out of Trump's council in recent days, responding to the President's remarks on the events in Charlottesville over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Trump followed up statements where he condemned the KKK and white supremacists who attended the weekend's rally, with a defense of those groups, placing the blame on "both sides."

Thulin's full statement is below:

Sustainability, diversity and inclusion are my personal values and also fundamental to the 3M Vision. The past few months have provided me with an opportunity to reflect upon my commitment to these values.



I joined the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative in January to advocate for policies that align with our values and encourage even stronger investment and job growth – in order to make the United States stronger, healthier and more prosperous for all people. After careful consideration, I believe the initiative is no longer an effective vehicle for 3M to advance these goals. As a result, today I am resigning from the Manufacturing Advisory Council.



At 3M, we will continue to champion an environment that supports sustainability, diversity and inclusion. I am committed to building a company that improves lives in every corner of the world.

© 2017 KARE-TV