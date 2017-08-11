4 arrested after midday home invasion, assault

(Photo: Thinkstock)

BECKER TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Four people have been arrested after a home invasion and assault in Sherburne County.

Authorities with the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office say the incident happened around 10 a.m. Friday on the 152nd block of 59th Street in Becker Township.

A 57-year-old man called 911 and reported that his home was just burglarized while he was in the house.

He told deputies a fight ensued and he was hit in the face with the butt of a rifle.

When the suspects fled the scene, the victim was able to provide authorities with suspect and vehicle descriptions.

Moments later, officers noticed a vehicle, matching the description the victim provided, driving into Becker.

A short chase occurred and the occupants eventually bailed from the vehicle and ran.

Over the next four hours, all four suspects were located and arrested.

All are currently in custody in Sherburne County.

