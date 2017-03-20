4-year-old dies in accidental hanging in Mankato

Police lights. (Photo: Thinkstock, artolympic)

MANKATO, Minn. - A 4-year-old boy died following an accident at a Mankato thrift store according to police in Mankato.

The incident happened Saturday after first responders were called to the Minnesota Valley Action Council store located at 706 North Victory Drive around 5:40 p.m. The boy was found unresponsive in a dressing room.

Mankato officials say it appears the boy suffocated after his hoodie got caught in a clothing hook.

The boy was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No foul play is suspected but the investigation is still ongoing.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by family members to cover funeral expenses. The page says the boy’s name is Ryu S. Pena.

© 2017 KARE-TV