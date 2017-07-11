KARE
4-year-old Wis. girl killed by fireworks explosion

Associated Press , KARE 9:33 AM. CDT July 11, 2017

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. - Police say a 4-year-old girl has died in a fireworks explosion in Clintonville.

Authorities say the child suffered severe injuries to her neck area when the fireworks lit by her father exploded. She died at the scene.

Police say the 42-year-old father had put a number of fireworks in a metal tube and lit it about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

An autopsy is expected to be done Tuesday.

© 2017 Associated Press


