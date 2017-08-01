$4,500 reward offered in Richfield homicide

RICHFIELD, Minn. - A reward of up to $4,500 is being offered for information about an unsolved homicide that occurred July 3 in Richfield.

Richfield police responded to the area of 64th Street and 4th Avenue at 11:21 p.m. July 3, on a report of a person being shot. They found 24-year-old Jonathan Michael O'Shaughnessy lying in the street with two gunshot wounds.

Police say despite life-saving measures, O'Shaughnessy was pronounced dead at the scene.

City officials and an O'Shaughnessy family representative will hold a press conference Thursday at the site of the shooting. Police are asking for bicyclists who were in the area at the time of the incident and may have witnessed it to come forward.

Crime Stoppers of Minnesota, with the help of a private donation, is offering a reward of up to $4,500 for information. Tips can be reported on the Crime Stoppers website or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous.

© 2017 KARE-TV