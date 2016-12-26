5 things you need to know this Monday 12-26-16

Holiday Shopping - Stock Photo (Photo: Adam Berry Getty Images)

Attention, holiday returners: Know before you go

It's the day after Christmas and all through the house, the creatures are gathering gift receipts and heading out to return unwanted presents. But before you hit the crowded mall, read up on the rules and exceptions you might encounter when returning a gift. Some things to take note of: the length of the return window, what documentation (even beyond a receipt) is required, and what kind of reimbursement you can expect (refund, gift card, store credit, etc.). Be especially aware of warranty loopholes and final sale items that can't be returned. Happy reverse shopping!

Typhoon in the Philippines weakens

A late-season typhoon that roared ashore in the Philippines on Christmas Day has weakened, but not before killing four people. The storm, moving over a region near Manila Monday, sustained winds of up to 80 miles an hour. It is expected to move out over the South China Sea later in the day. At its height, the storm prompted widespread evacuations because of fears of flooding and landslides. A farmer died after a tree fell on him Sunday in Quezon province southeast of Manila, and three villagers died in Casiguran, a province northeast of Manila, after the storm made landfall.

Lions look to lock up postseason vs. Cowboys

The Detroit Lions (9-5) can clinch a playoff berth with a victory Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys. The Lions can't clinch the NFC North; that battle will come down to the finale at home against Green Bay (9-6) Sunday, a marquee matchup that the NFL has "flexed" into the prime 8:30 ET time slot. But Detroit can make the playoffs for the second time in three seasons under coach Jim Caldwell if they beat Dallas. The Cowboys (12-2) will try to keep their edge after having clinched the NFC East title and home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Dec 18, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ. New York Giants running back Rashad Jennings (23) carries the ball as Detroit Lions middle linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) tackles during second half at MetLife Stadium. Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Noah K. Murray)

Russia mourns plane crash victims

Monday is a day of mourning after a plane carrying 92 people crashed into the Black Sea. People are bringing flowers to the famous Russian military choir, which lost dozens of its members in the crash. Other victims include nine journalists and a Russian doctor known for his work in war zones. Investigators believe the 84 passengers and eight crew members died Sunday morning after it crashed minutes after taking off from Sochi. Russia’s transport minister said the crash was likely caused by a pilot error or technical fault, not terrorism.

Got new tech gifts? Make the most of them

The gifts have been unwrapped, so now what? Well, if you have a new iPhone, these are the apps you need to download ASAP. Are you a gamer? You won't want to miss these games for your smartphone. From a new computer to a new camera, we have the tips to make you a pro on day one.

Contributing: Associated Press.