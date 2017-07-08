5-year-old boy pulled from lake in Woodbury

(Photo: KARE)

WOODBURY, Minn. -- Dozens of bystanders formed a human chain to locate a 5-year-old boy missing in a lake in Woodbury Saturday afternoon.



Authorities responded to a call of a child missing at Carver Lake Park around 4:30 p.m. According to Woodbury police, the first officer on the scene coordinated bystanders to form a human chain to search for the boy. Within minutes, the child was located unresponsive about 25 to 30 feet from shore.

Paramedics began CPR and other lifesaving efforts on the boy before transporting him to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. As of Saturday evening, there was no update on his condition.



Carver Lake Park is located at 3175 Century Avenue South, just east of I-494.

