6 arrested after woman found dead at Brooklyn Center hotel

Quality Inn located just north of Interstate 694, east of Shingle Creek Parkway (Credit: KARE)

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. - Six people were arrested in connection with a shooting that left a woman dead at a Brooklyn Center hotel.

Officers found the woman's body shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday at the Quality Inn Hotel on James Circle, according to the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

"Brooklyn Center police do not believe this to be a random crime and are not currently seeking additional suspects," Brooklyn Center police said in a statement.

Authorities have not identified the woman.

