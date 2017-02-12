6 arrested after woman found dead at Brooklyn Center hotel

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. - Six people were arrested in connection with a shooting that left a woman dead at a Brooklyn Center hotel.
Officers found the woman's body shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday at the Quality Inn Hotel on James Circle, according to the Brooklyn Center Police Department.
"Brooklyn Center police do not believe this to be a random crime and are not currently seeking additional suspects," Brooklyn Center police said in a statement.
Authorities have not identified the woman.
