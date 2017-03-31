KARE
6 arrested in fentanyl drug case involving overdoses

Associated Press , KARE 8:49 AM. CDT March 31, 2017

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Six people have been arrested in northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota in a large fentanyl bust.

Fentanyl is a powerful painkiller than can make heroin more potent. It also can lead to overdoses. WDAZ-TV reports that three people in the Grand Forks-East Grand Forks region overdosed recently.

Police this week seized 500 pills during a traffic stop. They've been traced to a fatal overdose in New Jersey, and it's believed they came to the area via the internet.

Police don't think any more pills from the batch are in circulation, and they don't expect any more arrests.

© 2017 Associated Press


