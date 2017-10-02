6 busted in juvenile sex sting

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: Thinkstock/DanHenson1, DanHenson1)

MADISON LAKE, Minn. - Six men are under arrest and facing charges after being caught up in a juvenile sex sting in Blue Earth County.

A detail made up of area law enforcement investigators used the internet to pose as teen prostitutes, setting up meetings for Saturday, September 30 in the town of Madison Lake. Johns were promised sex in exchange for money or drugs.

Those arrested are males from the age of 18 to 40. A seventh suspect fled from the sting, and investigators are trying to determine his identity so he can be charged.

Saturday's sting is just the latest in a series of operations to send the message that "girls are not for sale" in southern Minnesota. During this operation undercover officers received calls and text messages from over 150 different individuals after posting just one ad online.

