6 cases of mumps confirmed at U of M campus

MINNEAPOLIS - Six students at the University of Minnesota have confirmed cases of the mumps, according to a press release from officials.

A letter was sent from Brooks Jackson, the U's dean of the medical school to students, faculty and staff making them aware of the confirmed cases on Thursday.

All cases are said to be mild.

Jackson states students and faculty who have been immunized are at "very low risk" for being infected, however those who haven't gotten their immunization could be vulnerable.

Mumps is highly infectious and is transmitted through saliva or mucus from the mouth or nose. It can be spread through coughing and sneezing, plus sharing items such as cups or eating utensils and by touching surfaces with unwashed hands.

University officials say the campus population is highly immunized, according to enrollment requirements.

Those with mumps may have the following symptoms: puffy cheeks, swollen jaw, swollen salivary glands, fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite or swollen salivary glands under the ears.

Those with symptoms of the mumps are asked to stay home, isolated from others.

