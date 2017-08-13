7 hurt in WI campground crash

BAGLEY, Wis. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a driver who crashed into a tent at a campground in southwestern Wisconsin and injured seven people.

Grant County sheriff's officials say the woman was driving drunk and lost control of the vehicle at the River of Lakes campground in Bagley Saturday about 10 p.m.

WKOW -TV reports six of the injured are from Milwaukee and one is from Brookfield. They were taken to hospitals in Lancaster and Prairie du Chien. Three were then taken by air to UW Hospital in Madison. Their conditions have not been released.

Authorities say the 32-year-old Fennimore woman crashed into the tent and drove over it a second time.

© 2017 Associated Press