7 people involved in 3-car crash in Rush City

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says seven people were involved in a three-vehicle crash in downtown Rush City on Tuesday. (Photo: Courtesy Chisago County Sheriff)

RUSH CITY, Minn. - Three cars were involved in a collision in downtown Rush City on Tuesday after a driver passed out behind the wheel, according to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office posted photos of the crash on Twitter, saying that the driver who passed out hit two parked cars and then flipped.

They said seven people were involved but there were no life-threatening injuries.

3 car crash in downtown Rush City. Driver passed out behind wheel, hit 2 parked cars, flipped. 7 people involved. No life-threatening inj. pic.twitter.com/3iMGWwXfpv — Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) August 29, 2017

