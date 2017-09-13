7-year-old injured in St. Paul hit-and-run

ST. PAUL, Minn. - St. Paul Police are searching for the driver who hit a 7-year-old girl Wednesday morning then fled the scene.
According to St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders, the child was crossing the street around 7:50 a.m. on the 1800 block of 7th Street East, between Van Dyke Street and Hazel Street, when she was struck by a gold or silver four-door sedan.
The driver fled the scene and has not been located.
Police say the girl was transported to the hospital, where she is being treated for a broken leg and other non-life threatening injuries.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs