7-year-old injured in St. Paul hit-and-run

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 10:06 AM. CDT September 13, 2017

ST. PAUL, Minn. - St. Paul Police are searching for the driver who hit a 7-year-old girl Wednesday morning then fled the scene. 

According to St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders, the child was crossing the street around 7:50 a.m. on the 1800 block of 7th Street East, between Van Dyke Street and Hazel Street, when she was struck by a gold or silver four-door sedan.

The driver fled the scene and has not been located. 

Police say the girl was transported to the hospital, where she is being treated for a broken leg and other non-life threatening injuries. 

 

