7-year-old pulled from Mississippi in St. Cloud dies

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - A 7-year-old boy who was pulled from the Mississippi River Friday afternoon has died, according to the St. Cloud Police Department's Twitter account.

St. Cloud Police Department officers and members of the St. Cloud Fire Department were on scene when the child was rescued from the Mississippi River near Munsinger Gardens.

The police department first tweeted that officers were on scene at 12:11 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The child was located and life-saving efforts were performed with the assistance of Gold Cross paramedics. The child was transported to St. Cloud Hospital via ambulance.

According to the Police Department's Twitter account, the boy was pronounced dead at 12:28 p.m. The identity of the victim will not be released until family members are notified.

The park was temporarily taped off during the on-scene investigation. It has since been re-opened to the public.

